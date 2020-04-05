Ergin Ataman, coach of the Turkish club Anadolu Efes, has recently come out to defend the Euroleague organization due to the late decision to stop the championship. In his words, the fault really lies with the World Health Organization due to its mismanagement of the pandemic:

“That the Euroleague acted late? I don’t think so. The real problem here is that the WHO was delayed with the declaration of a pandemic regarding COVID-19. The Euroleague has only followed the instructions given by the WHO, as well as made football. It was far from a Euroleague mistake. “

Ergin Ataman: “EuroLeague in ritardo con lo stop alle partite? No, la colpa è dell’OMS” https://t.co/wT73Pxdji7 – Sportando Italia (@SportandoIT) April 5, 2020

.