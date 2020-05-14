BRASÍLIA – The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) published this Thursday, 14, a resolution that eases rules for the transport of passengers during the state of calamity caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The text was approved by the agency’s collegiate board of directors last Tuesday, 12, but will be effective as of today.

Among the changes is the reduction of the period in which the airline must notify the consumer in advance in case of changes in schedule and itinerary. These changes must now be notified to passengers at least 24 hours before the originally scheduled time. Before, this notice should be given at least 72 hours in advance.

Another temporary change states that in cases of scheduled change, delay, cancellation or interruption of the flight, the consumer is entitled to re-accommodation on another company’s flight only when the company’s own flight is not available.

When these changes are due to the closure of borders or airports as determined by authorities, the airline is no longer obliged to provide material assistance to the passenger, the resolution also establishes.

Anac also decided that the information requested by the user must be provided immediately and their complaints resolved within the deadline resolved in the within 15 days, which is the period defined by the government’s Consumer platform. Therefore, the within 10 days that existed until then.

Refund

In another resolution, Anac defined that the 12-month refund period for airline tickets is not valid when the customer gives up the flight within 24 hours receipt of proof of purchase. In such cases, the refund period is seven days from the request of the passenger.

The rule comes from an ANAC definition already used in the airline industry, according to which the passenger can give up the ticket without any charge, as long as he does it within 24 hours of purchase.

