Anabel Pantoja proudly shows the results of her latest aesthetic retouch

A few days ago, Anabel Pantoja reappeared in Sálvame, a program that she left a few months ago. Now He has returned to the Mediaset sets to defend his partner, Omar Sánchez during his time at Survivors 2021.

So far, the former collaborator she has taken time for herself combining it with his work as an influencer. Isabel Pantoja’s niece looks radiant, and she is also go ahead with your physical transformation.

To continue shaping her figure, Anabel has had a extra help, a surgical intervention that she herself told about in the evening program of Telecinco.

After recovery from the liposuction to which Anabel has wanted show off figure through a post on his official Instagram account.

Sheathed in a two piece set consisting of a crop top and a midi tube skirt, the Andalusian enhances her curves and leaves all his fans speechless. Even some fan has come to compare it with the Kardashians: “Pantokashian”.