Anabel Pantoja leaves the set of ‘Save me’ due to a gesture by Rafa Mora in which he ridicules his father’s illness

Anabel Pantoja has left the set of Sálvame after a strong discussion with Rafa Mora. A gesture of the collaborator has provoked the anger of Isabel Pantoja’s niece for ridicule his father’s illness.

The conflict has been started by Kiko Rivera, with whom this week the collaborator has maintained various tensions due to the lack of forcefulness of this in the controversy between the singer and her son.

Anabel has assured that Rafa Mora was on television for his cousin. “You are an agreed”, he expressed.

The extronist has not hesitated to answer what causes him jealousy the friendship relationship they maintain.

Both have engaged in a confrontation in which Rafa Mora began to limp, ridiculing his father’s illness handicapped of one leg.

“You’re a bastard! Envious! Disgusting!”Anabel Pantoja shouted as she left the program.

This discussion has also pushed Paz Padilla to the limit. “This way we cant work! We are on a television show, not in a ring! “He confessed.

After what happened and before the mediation of several of the colleagues who were on set at that time, Rafa Mora has apologized to Anabel. “I apologize, it was embarrassing”, it is finished.