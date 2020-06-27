Surrealism was more present than ever in the delivery of ‘The Last Supper’ broadcast this Friday, June 26 on Telecinco. Although Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez were the chefs of the night, other collaborators of the space also had their leading role, and precisely, among them we find Anabel Pantoja. Despite not being very animated since this Friday he should have gotten married (a link canceled by the coronavirus crisis), the niece of the tonadillera lived a fun moment that made her the protagonist of the night on social networks.

Anabel Pantoja, caught taking food in ‘The Last Supper’

At one point in the night, Antonio Montero did not hesitate to get under the table to make María Patiño nervous. « Get on! Get on! » Exclaimed the presenter of ‘Socialité’ while the journalist did not come out from under the table. « She speaks to him as if she were one of her chinchillas! », Said a Lydia Lozano totally exalted, while we listened to Anabel Pantoja say: « This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’! The » 50 Shades « ». At that moment, the rest of his teammates realized the error and laughter instantly invaded the entire set.

« ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ says! » Grey’s Anatomy! » Exclaimed Lydia Lozano at the same time and Carlota Corredera, while the rest of the collaborators could not stop laughing at an Anabel Pantoja who also decided to laugh at herself at the mistake she had. A failure that was obviously the reason for memes and comments on social networks. There were many Internet users who did not hesitate to capture their humor with videos, montages and memes, which once again exposed Isabel Pantoja’s niece, who usually has such failures in the Telecinco format.

Try to take food

This was not the only moment that Anabel Pantoja starred in ‘The Last Supper’ on June 26. At the end of the night, Belén Esteban discovered that the collaborator was trying to steal food from the program. After searching her bag, The People’s Princess found that a piece of « foie gras » had been kept to eat this Saturday at home. « I was going to do it tomorrow with an egg! » She said, while Lydia Lozano complained that she had not warned anyone to take a piece of it too. But this was not the only food that Pantoja had in her bag and that is that Belén Esteban also found a chocolate palm tree in it.