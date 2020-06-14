Anabel Pantoja became the unexpected protagonist of ‘The Last Supper’ due to carelessness in her dress. The singer bent down to put on her napkin and inadvertently showed an exposed nipple. In a few minutes, the image ran like wildfire on social networks, since the program did not hesitate to recover the moment.

Anabel Pantoja was absent from the set of ‘The Last Supper’ after seeing the images

Without her being conscious yet, Jorge Javier Vázquez asked the collaborators if they would have any problem showing the images of a nipple live. When Anabel’s turn came, she answered forcefully: « No, and tell you that I like all sizes, to give milk, to eat them and to lick them. « However, when the chain reissued the images in question, the protagonist changed her mind.

Anabel Pantoja carelessly shows a nipple

« I find it very funny and very funny, but I think it’s more important that my colleagues have been cooking for five hours to see this nipple« reproached the Andalusian. Jorge Javier wanted to know if with those statements he was questioning the program’s agenda. »That’s part of my privacy, « she replied firmly. before explaining what happened: « I had retired to put the napkin on, he played a trick on me and we shouldn’t be talking about that. »

« Like an Oreo cookie »

Such was the anger of the artist that she decided to leave the set for a few minutes so as not to continue seeing the images. In the service he was honest with Nuria Marín, who asked him to show her nipple, this time without looking at the camera. « Look, like an Oreo cookie, » said Pantoja. « It is beautiful, » said the presenter, to which the protagonist of the moment of the night replied: « Sure. María Patiño saying that she doesn’t like big nipples, they are already implying that my nipple is the size of Mount Teide. I find it very strong. I don’t even want to sit at the table. It was an accident but it is true that I should have put on a safety pin, « he reflected on the anecdote.