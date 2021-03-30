Anabel Ortiz: “I like that they put me as a victim”

Golden Boy organizes a big event this Saturday in Dallas. Vergil Ortiz is tested against Maurice Hooker, but first there will be a world title at stake. Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KO) exposes the WBA minimumweight belt against Seneisa Estrada (19-0, 8 KO). Although the 34-year-old Mexican will make her thirteenth defense, in the United States they are betting on the fighter who arrives under the umbrella of the promoter who organizes the event.

“I feel very good and I arrive in very good condition. I don’t think it affects me to go a year without fighting. It has happened to me before and I come with a good distance. Debuting in the United States for me is an emotion, not a nerve. I have been to other countries, but I like that they have me as a victim. Going to another territory is my thing. This is how I learned and earned my titles. I know who I am and it is enough. Sometimes it is frustrating that they do not take you for what you are, but that they have me under the challenge gives the pressure to her. It has to look good with its people. I only with myself and with those who have always been with me“, recognizes the Mexican in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

Ortiz is facing one of the fights with the greatest focus, and he knows it. “His style is to throw himself with his elbows, he goes head-on … I think it’s the most complicated. She is a strong rival that I respect. I hope it’s a fair fight, “he admits. His mind is on Saturday, but this fight can open more doors for him. Maybe a unification … or meet the Spanish Joana Pastrana.”Of course I would like that fight. I have always seen it and it has amazed me how it is so big and can give weight. I want to fight with the best and also my dream is to go to Spain. That was the idea, but the promoters did not understand each other at the time.“, he concluded.