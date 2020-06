“data-reactid =” 26 “>” Well we are happy, very happy. For you to see, I had already ruled out the possibility [de ser madre]. So, well, it’s wonderful news, it’s like starting a new stage of life, “explained Anabel a few months ago after being approached by reporters on public roads, before acknowledging that her girl’s pregnancy was obviously not free from discomfort and certain moments of irritation.

“It is very good, yes, but the pregnancies are hard. Those who have been pregnant will tell. It seems all very nice but it has its part B”, he pointed out with his usual transparency but without losing the smile at any time.