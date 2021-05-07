Anabel Alonso crosses out the result of the elections as “equivotal” and Twitter is full of invented words to criticize her

Despite the campaign, the day of reflection, the voting day itself and the counting of results, the 4-M elections for the Community of Madrid they keep on kicking. And it is that the overwhelming result of the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is something that many did not expect and that has generated many comments.

One of the faces that has reacted to this victory has been Anabel Alonso, who never hesitates to show his left-wing political views on his Twitter account.

“Equivotation: wrong vote“The actress described this Thursday in a tweet. However, this mixture of words did not like everyone and they decided to play along and show their opposite opinion and even criticize her also inventing terms.

EQUIVOTATION: wrong vote. – Anabel Alonso Official 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@AnabelAlonso_of) May 6, 2021

“Subactuated: person whose action is due to wanting a grant, “criticized a tweeter.”Anaberration: Anabel Alonso “wrote another.”Actressed: actress who without subsidies would live under a bridge, “said another.

SUBACTURED: Person whose performance is due to wanting a grant. – Froilán I from Spain 🇪🇸 (@FroilLannister) May 6, 2021

ACTRITIONED: actress who without subsidies would live under a bridge – My menda Beep / Bop / Boop (@mimendalirenda) May 6, 2021

However, apart from some hurtful terms and others that considered that the results are only criticized because the left has not won, there were also other tweeters who supported the opinion by Anabel Alonso, and others who, without agreeing with her, Yes they wanted to emphasize that for them she was still a good actress.