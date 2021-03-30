Anabel Alonso and José Manuel Soto set an example on Twitter with a conversation to frame

Anabel Alonso and José Manuel Soto (Photo: GTRES)

Tension on Twitter is the order of the day and it is even newsworthy that two people who think differently treat each other with respect. This has happened between Anabel Alonso and José Manuel Soto, the actress and the singer have set an example on the bird’s social network with a healthy conversation without controversy.

It all started with a message from Anabel Alonso congratulating journalist José Ramón de la Morena for his recent paternity at 64 years old. “I’m doubly happy because no one has messed with him for being a father at that age. I wasn’t that lucky ”, she confessed, comparing what she went through a few months ago when she announced that she had become a mother.

José Manuel Soto has responded to that message in a cordial and friendly tone: “You are brave, you have your ideas and you don’t shut them up, that bothers some and they won’t let you pass one, it shouldn’t affect you, a kiss.”

José Ramón de la Morena just became a father at the age of 64 CONGRATULATIONS !!!!!

And I’m doubly glad that no one has messed with him for being a father at that age.

I was not that lucky. – Anabel Alonso Official 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@AnabelAlonso_of) March 29, 2021

You are brave, you have your ideas and you don’t shut them up, that bothers some and they don’t let you pass one, it shouldn’t affect you, a kiss. – Jose Manuel Soto (@ JOSEMANUELSOTO1) March 29, 2021

Despite the ideological differences, Soto usually shares messages against the Pedro Sánchez government and against the parties of the left and Alonso, on the other hand, is usually the scourge of the right.

“Thank you very much Jose Manuel, from the bottom of my heart. And showing that we can think differently and value the qualities of the other. And when it comes to not shutting up, you don’t fall short either, ”Alonso replied to Soto.

And the singer has responded again in the same cordial tone: “I am one of those who do not shut up either, and I assume the consequences, when you position yourself, not everyone likes you, but it compensates me, I like to give my opinion and I believe in freedom, and I also believe that whoever disagrees with me is not my enemy, they taught me to respect all opinions ”.

“Amen”, has sentenced the actress.

