‘El Hormiguero’ faces his last week of confinement and is about to say goodbye to his edition ‘Stay at home’. This Wednesday Pablo Motos interviewed via video call to Ana Torroja, who is in Mexico and reviewed how the quarantine has lived there. In addition to presenting his new single « When you dance with me », he reviewed a business anecdote that he combined with Mecano many years ago.

Ana Torroja in ‘El Hormiguero’

The group had just started its musical journey when Ana Torroja came up with the idea of ​​opening a restaurant called Don Huevón. « I’ve gotten myself into different aubergines of which I have not always been successful, and Don Huevón was one of them, « he explained when asked by the presenter, acknowledging that it was very difficult to combine the business with Mecano.

Don Huevón was a restaurant where only omelets and egg derivatives were served, an original idea that, however, did not end in success. « It was a restaurant only dedicated to eggs and it worked for a while but nothing more« recalled the singer, who acknowledged that » it is very sacrificed to have a restaurant and I was not good for that. « He clarified, yes, that she did not cook: » I did not cook but I had to be there because people want to see you and everything that ».

Omar Montes, the first guest with an audience

‘El Hormiguero’ is preparing to return to normal at the same rate as the rest of the country. Antena 3 access regains its audience on set on Monday, June 22, being one of the first television programs to do so. It will, yes, with a lower percentage of attendance than usual. Omar Montes will be the guest in charge of opening this new stage, as reported by Ecoteuve. The artist will have some exceptional witnesses in the stands, since that first day have been reserved for the group of toilets who has been fighting as heroes during the coronavirus crisis.