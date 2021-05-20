“Ana”, the first threatening storm of 2021 can form this Friday in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday raised to 70% the probability that a non-tropical low-pressure system located east of Bermuda will transform in 48 hours into the first storm of the year in the Atlantic.

Five days from now there is a 90% probability that the storm that would bear the name of Ana, according to the list for this year prepared by the World Meteorological Organization.

The Miami-based NHC indicated that the non-tropical low pressure system is located about 700 miles (1,128 km) east of the Bermuda and it is expected to develop gale-force winds later as it moves north.

Tonight and Friday it will head west and southwest over warmer waters and on Friday it is likely to become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

On Sunday or Monday it would move north and northeast.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, although for years there has always been a storm before that date, which has led some meteorologists to defend the need to anticipate it.

Precisely this Thursday the National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere, on which the NHC depends, will report its latest forecast for the 2021 hurricane season that it has already been anticipated that it will be above normal, but it will not exceed that of 2020, which broke all records.

María Torres, a meteorologist at the NHC, told Efe last week that it will be “More active than normal, but not so similar to 2020”, as we continue in a cycle of greater cyclonic activity and favorable conditions for the formation of storms.

Among the favorable factors for the generation of cyclones, he mentioned the warm temperature of the sea surface at this time, an important fuel for its operation, as well as the foreseeable formation of the “La Niña” meteorological phenomenon in the Pacific.

“The waters of the Atlantic are warm and energy is flowing into the system; Furthermore, we are emerging from the “El Niño” phenomenon in the Pacific, which inhibits the creation of hurricanes in the Atlantic.

With the entry of “La Niña” we predict that “Higher-level winds will not be as strong and will not inhibit storm formation” in the Atlantic basin, said the meteorologist.

