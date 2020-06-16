Maite Galdeano’s return to a reality show is leaving quite surreal moments, as expected. The Chosen of God competes in ‘La casa fuerte’ with her son, Cristian Suescun, with whom she recently decided to dress up to liven up her companions’ day. Neither short nor lazy, Maite did not hesitate at the time of roll a sheet around your half-naked son and put your hand inside his underpants to shape his costume, a kind of Cupid.

Ana Rosa, speechless when seeing Maite Galdeano reach for her son

« I do not give credit, forgive me. You put these things on me and I block myself, » acknowledged Ana Rosa Quintana this Tuesday when she saw the images in the final section of her program. « I respect that everyone does what they want, it seems great to me. But it is that there are things you understand and I don’t understand this« he added, while Joaquín Prat applauded the »mix between a greek deity and a child in diapers« in which Cristian had become.

« What do you expect from these people? », Intervened Alessandro Lecquio, about to reveal an unusual practice of the matriarch: « Maite said the other day that she shares the dildo, I repeat, the dildo, with her daughter« I don’t mean to say this seems depraved to me, but at the very least, a little curious because it is something very personal. You don’t share it, much less with your daughter « , the count thought.

Ana Rosa, without words

« It is a lack of everything. Lack of modesty before everything, » concluded Lecquio. Beside him, Ana Rosa made an effort to speak before such information. « Lack of hygiene in the first place and, secondly, of not understanding what a mother-daughter relationship is. They are not friends, a mother and one are different things than two friends« opined the presenter of ‘The program of Ana Rosa’, who did not finish clarifying if sharing a vibrator between two friends seemed more appropriate. » Absolutely, a mother and a daughter have to maintain a relationship of at least modesty « , the collaborator agreed.