Ana Rosa’s program has moved to Ribarredonda a town in Guadalajara in which all its inhabitants are vaccinated. This La Mancha municipality becomes the first town in Spain to achieve group immunity, a sign that vaccination deadlines are being met and that the end of this pandemic is closer and closer.

In this small town so there are only 14 registered health cards, This, together with the fact that the average age of the inhabitants of this town is advanced, has helped to achieve the goal of vaccinating the entire municipality. Some have already received both doses and the rest will receive it in the next few weeks. It seems that in winter the population increases and it is that according to a neighbor has explained in these months they could have been 30 persons total.

However, those who have their usual residence in this town and who are registered in the health system have been able to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The reporters of The Ana Rosa program have been struck by the case of a 28-year-old girl who has also been able to receive the vaccine thanks to working in the health sector.

With these data, Ribarredonda becomes the safest town in Spain with respect to possible covid infections. “Last week they gave me the second dose, I feel safer and here in town I don’t wear a mask “, one of the neighbors has commented. In addition, the journalist has asked some of those interviewed about their families and how it feels to be able to hug their loved ones without fear. “A grandmother when she meets her grandchildren is happy,” said María.