Ana Rosa Quintana maintains her critical tone with the Government of Spain and with the way in which she is managing the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic. The popular presenter made the following reflection today during The Ana Rosa Program: “I don’t see any sense in that we can go to a disco and the children can’t go to school. “

“I do not see any sense that we can go to a disco and the children cannot go to school”, @anarosaq on the reopening of the discos # AR8J https://t.co/QUMyXNNXsC – The Ana Rosa program (@elprogramadear) June 8, 2020

And it is that one of the modifications that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has made in the face of phase 3 of the lack of confinement it has been precisely the modification of one of the sections of phase 3 of the state of alarm, in which it was prohibited to open the discotheques until the “new normality” will arrive.

They will be able to do it from today, logically in the areas that are incorporated into phase 3 of the de-escalation plan, as long as it does not exceed a third of its capacity, as published last Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE). Of course, in the event that in the premises there was a space for a dance floor or similar, it could be used to install tables or groupings of tables, and this space cannot be dedicated to its usual use.

The Government took this measure to respond to the businessmen and associations integrated in “Spain at Night”, an association that had claimed the reopening in phase 3 to avoid the disappearance of 15,000 companies after three months of closing its activity.

But Ana Rosa Quintana did not like this measure at all, at least as long as the children are not all in school, something that he considers is above the opening of discotheques, although it has to be exclusive. There have also been criticisms in the program that occupies the Telecinco mornings to regional financing. In this case the one who has complained has been the President of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, Who has assured that the regions hardest hit by the covid-19 have also been the hardest hit by the coalition government: “The communities that have suffered the most from the pandemic are the ones with the most cuts,” he said.

“The communities that have suffered the most from the pandemic are the ones that have the most cuts”, complained the president of Castilla y León # AR8J https://t.co/KK9QFMlwII – The Ana Rosa program (@elprogramadear) June 8, 2020

The presenter is standing out for the harshness of her criticism of the executive, taking advantage of details such as that the last winner of Survivors is a Civil Guard, something that, for Ana Rosa Quintana, has had to do with the current political situation and with the conflict between the Minister of the Interior, Grande-Marlaska, with some senior commanders of the Benemérita.