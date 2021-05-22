‘Ana Rosa’s program’ declares war on Rocío Carrasco’s documentary

The issuance of the documentary series on Rocio Carrasco, entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, has caused a open warfare between various programs Telecinco, belonging to different production companies.

The program of Ana Rosa, from the Unicorn Content production company, remained critical and distant from the beginning with the statements of Rocío Carrasco in favor of her daughter, Rocío Flores, collaborator of the morning that the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana presents. The docuserie, which belongs to the production company La Fábrica de la Tele, it had always been commented in one of the sections of the program, until this last week.

Last Thursday, May 20, none of the collaborators made any reference to the documentary series, as if it had not been issued, and they dedicated themselves to talking about other topics from the world of the heart and the reality show Survivors, in which Olga Moreno, Antonio David Flores’s wife, participates.

A few weeks ago, the journalist Carlota Corredera, presenter of Sálvame -which produces La Fábrica de la Tele-, threw a dart that many interpreted Ana Rosa Quintana as an indirect: “When I speak of deniers I am not referring only to gentlemen who hold a poster. I am speaking of journalists, collaborators of this chain and others, and of great communicators to which it seems that it makes them angry not having been able to tell this story and they are dedicated to torpedoing it“.

The presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez has been more direct and has spoken openly of “war” between producers. Has been a comment from Ana Rosa Quintana about the behavior of Antonio Canales in Survivors, which has annoyed the presenter.

“When does he tell the truth? When he says it in the Palapa, that he wants to look good with Olga, or when he says it here, who wants to look good with La Fábrica de la Tele?“, expressed Ana Rosa.

“Has Ana Rosa pronounced La Fábrica de la Tele? Listen, so this is already war“, Jorge Javier Vázquez has commented openly. For her part, Belén Esteban, a collaborator of programs of the same producer, has also expressed her discomfort:” You already know that I have worked with her, I love her and I have a lot of affection for her, but He said one thing that I did not like absolutely nothing, “he said.