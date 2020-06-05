The presenter of ‘The AR Program’, Ana Rosa Quintana, has sparked a wave of criticism on social media after its comparison of the COVID-19 virus with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). The program addressed one more day the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, and the journalist has asked her collaborators if the Government is cutting rights with the decree of the state of alarm.

When the journalist Ana Terradillos He responded to the question, noting that he did not consider that rights had been cut since “there is no vaccine, there is no viral treatment and when confinement is shown to be the only valid measure.” At that time, Ana Rosa Quintana burst in to criticize the confinement.

“How many years has AIDS been? Ten years? There is still no vaccine and we have learned to live with it,” said the journalist, who was immediately corrected by her collaborators. Journalist Eduardo Inda He pointed out that HIV has been more than three decades and Terradillos has clarified that there is a viral treatment and “people do not die today from AIDS.”

The controversial comparison between the two viruses has unleashed a wave of criticism on social networks against Ana Rosa Quintana:

Ana Rosa Quintana compares covid-19 with AIDS: “We have learned to live with it.” WHILE: we do not live with AIDS, we protect ourselves. Since 1980 the condom has prevented 50 million infections and 80 million unwanted pregnancies. You are ignorant, perverse or both. – Luis Gonzalo Segura (@luisgonzaloseg) May 18, 2020

