It has become one of the most representative faces of Mediaset Spain. Ana Rosa Quintana is one of the professionals who has been linked to the communication group located in Fuencarral the longest and it seems that both parties intend for this relationship to remain as fruitful as it has been in recent years.

Ana Rosa Quintana has renewed her long-term contract with Mediaset Spain. The journalist has been linked to the corporation since 2005, when « The Ana Rosa Program », her daily magazine for the morning strip, was released. This format brought the Madrilenian to the chain, since from 1998 to 2004 she had been presenting ‘Sabor a ti’ on Antena 3.

The news of Quintana’s renovation comes at a great time for her. The 2019-2020 season is about to end to start the holidays and ‘The Ana Rosa program’ has everything to end the season as the most viewed in the last 12 years. The format has been a leader in its strip in its 15 years of life, but this season it stands at an average of 737,000 viewers and an 18.8% share.

Ana Rosa Quintana’s career

The journalist has been dedicated to television since the early 1980s. She was the face of ‘Telediario’, but with the arrival of private television, she jumped on them, presenting different formats on Telecinco and Antena 3. In addition, he has to his credit various journalistic and television awards, such as the Ondas Award, eight gold TPs, two Gold Microphones, the Eisenhower Award for Freedom of Expression, the Woman Today Award, the International Press Club Award and the March 8 Award.