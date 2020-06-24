The conflict between Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban continues to make people talk on Telecinco. The so-called « princess of the people » returned to ‘Save me’ on Tuesday, June 23, but reconciliation is far from coming true. Belén does not regret « anything » and Jorge Javier assures that his companion « is no longer the town ».

Ana Rosa Quintana pronounces on the dispute between Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban

Thus, Ana Rosa Quintana has been the last to comment on the controversy. According to the presenter, « debating with Jorge is very complicated. » « There is an intellectual superiority, in the debate it has many more tables. I think that Belén was very annoyed and takes it much more heartfelt, « while » Jorge had already turned the page, « understands the presenter of ‘The Ana Rosa program.’

Joaquín Prat, who had already censored the frightened of Jorge Javier leaving the set of ‘Saturday deluxe’, re-analyzed the dispute. « Belén is an aunt with a lot of character and who has managed to face all the challenges that life has placed on her and there is no great enemy for her, but I I see her relationship with Jorge absolutely subdued. I don’t know if subdued is the word, but of course two or three levels below always. «

Will he abandon ‘Save me’?

The employees of the Telecinco magazine also did not ignore the latest statements by Esteban, who left his continuity in ‘Sálvame’ up in the air since he had received several « job offers ». « There is a lot of unemployed people. It is not the thing for threats with which you are going to leave a job when there are so many people waiting to find one« Joaquín Prat has settled in this regard, while Ana Rosa launched a last cable to that of Paracuellos. » She has always been very protected by Jorge Javier and now she has felt like an orphan. «