05/21/2020 – 12:13 Updated: 05/21/2020 – 13:30

Ana Rosa Quintana has spoken again loud and clear. The presenter has addressed the Government to remind them that we are in a health crisis, with thousands of deaths, with thousands of families destroyed and with a very dark future just around the corner. Ana Rosa has not been able to hide her anger after learning of a pact between the PSOE and United We Can with EH Bildu that began with the commitment to repeal “in full” the PP labor reform before the “extraordinary measures” in the face of the pandemic expire.

The curious and strangest thing is that hours after that agreement was announced, around midnight, the socialists issued a note in which they rectified or clarified what was signed, nullifying the first point of that agreement. “All this can give us a lot of entertainment to the media today”However, the presenter began, however, she preferred to divert attention to another, much more important issue that has outraged many people.

“Stop the nonsense! Stop this kind of political flower games!”

“Gentlemen, we have almost 40,000 dead on the table if we count the people who have died in the residences, although they are not the official data. We have many families in mourning, we have people on the street because they are outraged, distressed.” Totally annoyed with the latest events, Ana Rosa has once again addressed the Government: “Stop the nonsense! Stop this kind of political flower games!”.

Ana Rosa, very upset with the latest events. (Mediaset)

“At the moment we are interested in other things: we are interested in families, the deceased, the virus that is on the street. Pedro Sánchez said that he is only interested in health … Well, focus on health and stop your small and mean political struggles“she said visibly upset.

Ana Rosa Quintana. (Mediaset)

Although some of her collaborators and socialists have wanted to contribute their opinion, the presenter has prevented anyone from interrupting her at that time. “It can’t be …”, he said very tired. “It is that there are many people in their houses without knowing if they are going to work tomorrow, there are many people in their houses who are not having an income …”.