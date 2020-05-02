Incredible but true. The journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, who has been charging the left-wing government for a long time, on Monday blamed the Executive that the rules were massively breached of children’s rides by irresponsible parents.

This Sunday was the first day that the under 14 years they leave the confinement of their houses to take walks of up to one hour, within a radius of a maximum of 1 kilometer and respecting basic rules, including respecting social distancing. However, hundreds of photos and videos showed how many irresponsible people took advantage of this change in restrictions to start going out with some normality and to make friends and family gatherings.

In ‘The Ana Rosa Program’, this Monday, journalist Quintana launched a criticism of the Government in her editorial, because she considers it her fault for being poorly organized. “We ask the government for planning and the citizen responsibility,” he said.

In social networks they have charged against her for her words:

