Incredible but true. The journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, who has been charging the left-wing government for a long time, on Monday blamed the Executive that the rules were massively breached of children’s rides by irresponsible parents.

This Sunday was the first day that the under 14 years they leave the confinement of their houses to take walks of up to one hour, within a radius of a maximum of 1 kilometer and respecting basic rules, including respecting social distancing. However, hundreds of photos and videos showed how many irresponsible people took advantage of this change in restrictions to start going out with some normality and to make friends and family gatherings.

In ‘The Ana Rosa Program’, this Monday, journalist Quintana launched a criticism of the Government in her editorial, because she considers it her fault for being poorly organized. “We ask the government for planning and the citizen responsibility,” he said.

In social networks they have charged against her for her words:

Awesome, the reporter Jorge, from the Ana Rosa program interviewing two girls and a mother within 50cm and with the mask down. I am no longer amazed, but the government is to blame, for sure, come on, no doubt, this is funny pic.twitter.com/51As0wm5MT – Pepe Gonzalez Sanchez (@rascayou) April 27, 2020

On the day Ana Rosa and Griso retire, the extreme right will run out of voters – REPUBLICANA (@ JuanyGarcia1963) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa Quintana @anarosaq in 10 minutes of the program has blamed the government 4 times for yesterday’s disaster. If you have, you have intelligence in your ass. – 🏳️‍🌈💜Ɖ ₳ ⩔ƗƉ $ Ɇ ₲ Ø⩔Ɨ ₳ 🔻💜🏳️‍🌈 (@dsegoviaatienza) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa’s rules: 1.- The government is to blame for everything. 2.- If not, refer to rule number 1. – Roberto Clash (@RobGarPal) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa justifying the unjustifiable, the parents did not comply with the orders due to emotion. The excitement that going outside and settling your butt in the fucking park and letting the kids do what comes out of their balls to leave them alone? – MAJOPADO (@MAJOPADO) April 27, 2020

WHAT ABOUT ANA ROSA ,? IS THE GOVERNMENT ALSO GUILTY OF PEOPLE ‘LIABILITY? – ENRIQUEGARCIAVAZQUEZ (@ jegvronco2) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa is silly or does it seem so? After 43 confined days, he still hasn’t found out about the rules for going out on the street, and what does he have to blame on the government? – Hugo (@ Hugo5Uefas) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa has already criticized the Government, indicating that a good organization would have avoided images such as those seen yesterday in some areas. For her people are not responsible for anything. His plagiarized book was also the government’s fault. #ninosenlacalle – Paco Quiles Guerola (@pquilesguerola) April 27, 2020

#BaseYa

Ana Rose I keep thinking about the imbecility of the human being and how miserable he is with images as he is: Dads without any kind of respect for the rest of society. And then the culprit is the government and they are not to blame as always for anything. pic.twitter.com/yc3FUPoK4d – JMRM (@ Jose24MR) April 27, 2020

Ana Rosa, as always, take advantage of every second to tip the government. How tired is 🤦🏻‍♂️ #LoEstamosCondgando – alain80 (@JSoral) April 27, 2020

@elprogramadear THIS IS WHAT WE PREACH?

The journalist of the Ana Rosa Quintana program less than a meter without a mask interviewing this lady, if she has not yet learned how to act to protect the interviewees from staying at home. – Jose luis (@JlhersanJose) April 27, 2020

