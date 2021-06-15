Ana Rosa Quintana has to stop Abascal after what he has said about the Government of Pedro Sánchez

Santiago Abascal has given an interview to The AR program to talk about the political news after the demonstration of the rights in Colón against the pardon of Catalan politicians imprisoned by the Procés.

At one point in the interview, Abascal stated that the Government of Pedro Sánchez “came to power in an illegitimate way”: “I do not say illegal, I say illegitimately, lying to the Spanish, because it is not legitimate to say one thing in the campaign electoral and to do exactly the opposite in the Government ”.

And he added: “It is not legitimate to lie to socialist voters with the pact with Podemos, with separatists and terrorists and then agree with all those. Whoever has come to power illegitimately now remains in power illegally. Making decisions you can’t make. And that is what we are denouncing at this moment “

A sentence that has forced Ana Rosa to intervene to contradict the president of Vox: “The Government may or may not like that it agrees or that it relies on certain parties but it is legal and absolutely legitimate. We are in a democracy. Many times the democracy that you are denied ”.

“Nerd. It is not legitimate to lie. You were debating it a moment ago yourselves ”, has interrupted Abascal. “No, it is not moral,” the presenter added.

″ Do you think that politicians or journalists can lie in a gathering with impunity? That is not legitimate. Obviously it is legal because there is no law that prosecutes lies. But it is not legitimate to lie ”, added Abascal.

Quintana has defended that politicians, of whatever sign, should not allow citizens to be lied to. “On that we agree but the po …

