Ana Rosa Quintana“it has been forced to enter” in a discussion that has broken blisters within part of public opinion and in itself. The presenter has been criticized for leaving Spain and traveling to the United Kingdom in the midst of the crisis due to the coronavirus epidemic. The host of “The Ana Rosa program” explained yesterday that she traveled to the United Kingdom because she had to go look for her son, who was doing the school year in the country. According to Ana Rosa Quintana, she completed the trip “ten days before the state of alarm was decreed,” that is, on March 14. Ana Rosa insisted that she was forced to travel to look for her son when she saw what was happening with the pandemic.

.