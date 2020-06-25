Summer has already arrived and with it the summer season begins. Although it will be a very atypical summer due to the coronavirus crisis, live formats give way to their successors so that presenters can leave and recharge batteries for the 2020/21 season. Among all of them, Ana Rosa Quintana and Susanna Griso already know when their vacation will begin.

Ana Rosa Quintana and Susanna Griso

Of the two, the first to start her vacation will be Ana Rosa Quintana. The Madrilenian will end the season of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ on June 26So that, starting on Monday the 29th, Ana Terradillos, Patricia Pardo and Joaquín Prat will remain at the forefront of the program, dividing up the different sections. In the case of Susanna Griso, this will go later. The Catalan will remain in ‘Public Mirror’ until July 10, so until the 13th we will not see Lorena García replace her, as Ecoteuve says.

Who does stay at the foot of the canyon all summer is Diego Losada. The current presenter of ‘La Mañana’ since María Casado left will remain the entire summer stage in the morning strip of the public. It will not be until September when he leaves, at which time Mónica López will take over the space that will replace the free space.

Ana Rosa Quintana takes stock

Today has been more present than ever during this season. Coronavirus has, and continues to, fill the news agenda and morning magazines have taken care to keep viewers up-to-date with the latest news. Before going on vacation, Quintana has assessed how they have been in recent months: « With almost 40 years of profession, this has been the hardest season of my professional life. Sometimes my voice would break. «

« We have been at street level, next to the people; we have offered moments of hope and we have witnessed the tenacity and generosity of the health workers, the applause and the citizen responsibility, » he recalls, assuring that he has always tried to offer « the human side of this pandemicThe veteran presenter comments that they have lived through very hard moments: « We have had to reinvent ourselves because everything was uncertainties: we started the program pending the figures of the deceased who did not stop growing, of the news of the Government that changed our habits of life, concerned about the health of their peers and sharing the pain of those families who were heartbroken. « However, he says that once the camera was turned on »I was there trying to overcome all those situations«