Ana Rosa points out (and makes it very clear) the culprit of what happened this weekend

The presenter of El Programa de AR, Ana Rosa Quintana, has charged against the Government of Pedro Sánchez and has pointed out in her monologue as the culprit of the celebrations lived this weekend due to the termination of the state of alarm.

“We have definitely not learned anything, it is frustrating and discouraging. You could see it coming but what we attended on Saturday has no name ”, assured the journalist, who has described the images experienced in the main cities. “An unfortunate spectacle, a kind of New Year’s Eve in which they forgot that we are still in a pandemic,” he has come to say.

Quintana has affirmed that “thousands of grandparents watched astonished how their grandchildren despised a virus that has killed more than 100,000 compatriots.”

Then, the presenter has said that the fault is not of the young people: “This is what happens when there is no one in charge, the Government promised legislation that would allow the autonomies to have the tools to act and has limited itself to getting out of the way and leave everything in the hands of the courts ”.

“We all know the slowness with which justice acts and the disparity of criteria, what is valid for a community does not work for the neighbors. In the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, the higher courts have supported the curfew, but in the Basque Country and the Canary Islands they have overturned it. The latter has appealed to the Supreme Court under the Government’s decree ”, he continued.

Quintana recalled that the Minister of Justice said that this was good news because we are returning to the rule of law, while Carmen Calvo held the magistrates responsible saying that the Supreme Court has to help.

