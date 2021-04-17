Ana Rosa broadcasts her vaccination live: “I have no fear”

The moment in which Ana Rosa has been vaccinated. (Photo: Telecinco)

The presenter of The AR Program, Ana Rosa Quintana, has been vaccinated live this Friday against the coronavirus. “I’m happy,” he repeated over and over with a smile from ear to ear.

The journalist, who has left the set of the program to go to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, has received the first dose of the drug from AstraZeneca.

“I didn’t care if it was at Wanda as it was at Wizink or Zendal. I am happy because this is the only solution and I have no fear or any concern ”, she stated at the beginning of the space.

Quintana, who has been vaccinated at approximately 11:15 am and has practically not felt the prick, has compared the effects and dangers of the vaccine with those that a person can have when taking any medication, undergoing treatment or going to surgery. “For me it is a prize and a luck,” he reiterated.

In addition, the Telecinco presenter has even had time to make jokes. “Some advantage we have to have those who have served more years,” he said.

“To me the one who touches me. I know it’s AstraZeneca because of the age group, but I haven’t asked either. All vaccines have passed through the EMA, all vaccines are safe and everything in life has contraindications “, said the presenter after being vaccinated.

In her Twitter account, the presenter has also shared the image of the moment and reiterated that she is happy and that “all vaccines are good and save lives.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.