Ana Pérez, Medical Director of AstraZeneca in Spain: “I am a doctor, I am less than 55 years old, and I am vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine”

“I am doctor, I am under 55 years old, I am vaccinated. And I’m vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine“. It was the final message of the intervention of Ana Pérez, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Director of AstraZeneca in Spain, at the Forbes Summit Healthcare held this Thursday in Madrid. A meeting in which Pérez, an infectologist and with a long experience working in hospitals before joining the pharmaceutical company in 2018, has done a clear and forceful defense of the safety and efficacy of your vaccine for almost an hour.

Asked by journalist Alipio Gutiérrez, moderator of the event, the AstraZeneca’s board of directors has insisted time and again: “The benefits far outweigh the risks that vaccines can carry, And this is not said by me, the regulatory agencies say it: the EMA, the WHO, the Spanish Medicines Agency … We must be vaccinated with the assurance that all vaccines are tested and there are pharmacovigilance systems that are working. ”

Asked about the doubts that citizens may have When it comes to getting vaccinated, although without referring to the specific AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the one that arouses the most distrust, Pérez has been blunt: “Safety is consistent in all vaccines, it is an absolutely fundamental issue. The pharmacovigilance systems that are being applied to the AstraZeneca vaccine and to all vaccines are working. “

In that sense, AstraZeneca’s board of directors has been very insistent that “confidence in vaccines is essential”. Again without making specific reference to his vaccine, Pérez has said that “the most important thing is that we are all convinced that all approved vaccines are safe and effective. All clinical trials that have been made available to regulatory authorities guarantee this, both individually and collectively. Vaccines provide what they have to provide. “

After the long history of similar episodes accumulated by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company, Surveys say that European citizens’ mistrust of this vaccine has greatly increased. This Thursday, and from that Forbes Summit forum, Ana Pérez has called for individual responsibility. “We each have a responsibility when it comes to getting vaccinated. It is important that we get vaccinated as soon as possible and with the confidence that all vaccines are safe and effective. AND they are the only way to end the pandemic. ”