Ana Pérez Box, runner-up in the world of -52 kilos

06/07/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Ana Pérez Box On Monday she won the silver medal in the category of up to 52 kilos at the Judo World Cups that take place in Budapest by falling in the final against the Japanese Ai Shishime, number three in the world ranking and who won the gold for ‘ippon’ after immobilizing the Spanish with 27 seconds left before the end of the fight.

Pérez Box, 25 years old and number 12 in the world, did not have many options to get gold against the Japanese, who controlled the fight against the Spanish. She accumulated two ‘shidos’, proof of the ineffectiveness of her grips.

The Alicante, belonging to the Valencia Judo Club, could not shoot at any time Shishime, which repelled all attacks from Perez to avoid Pérez’s soil work, his great specialty.

This World Cup silver is the first medal for Ana Perez in a World Cup and shows the great progress he is having after achieving a creditable fifth place in the Europeans held last year in Prague.

In order to Shishime, 27, it is his second world title after the one obtained in 2017, precisely in Budapest. It also has a silver in 2018 and a bronze in 2019.

Her next goal will be the Tokyo Olympics, which will be her first, where she is a firm candidate for a medal.

Spain accumulates three medals in these Judo World Cups after the bronzes achieved this Sunday by Julia Figueroa (-48 kilos) and Fran Garrigós (-60 kilos).