Ana Peleteiro’s response to Abascal that has gone viral after her bronze in Tokyo

Ana Peleteiro and Santiago Abascal. (Photo: GTRES)

The Galician athlete Ana Peleteiro won the bronze medal in triple jump this Sunday, achieving the seventh for Spain at the Tokyo Games.

Peleteiro has broken the Spanish record with his jump (14.87) with which he has thrilled the whole country in his Olympic debut.

The networks have immediately echoed her fantastic performance, but they have also rescued an old tweet from Peleteiro herself, specifically from July 2020.

This is a response that the Galician athlete gave to the leader of the far-right party Vox, who announced from his account that he was going to be a campaign weekend in Galicia on the occasion of the elections that were held that month.

Tweet to which Peleteiro replied in Galician: “Better stay home. The only thing that Galicia has green are the mountains. No problem”.

Message that many have rescued on the occasion of their Olympic bronze:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

