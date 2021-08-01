Ana Peleteiro gets all the praise for what she did before and after getting into the final

The athlete Ana Peleteiro before starting her jump. (Photo: Eurosport)

They are her first Olympic Games, but the Galician athlete Ana Peleteiro has given the feeling that she has several behind her due to the solvency with which she has completed her first tests.

The Spanish athlete has gotten into the triple jump final by achieving her personal best of the year, 14.62 meters, and the second best in the qualification, only behind the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas.

Peleteiro has quickly captivated viewers and they have begun to highlight his charisma from the pre-jump ritual. The young woman has shouted twice “let’s go!” at the top of his lungs and has slapped the air three times before starting his jump race.

After her success in the arena, the Galician has spoken with RTVE and has left some statements that have also been very striking.

“I’m very happy. Personal brand for classification. I can not ask for more. Sunday is another roll, they will all be with claws and teeth, so you have to rest and recover with all the medical services already for all on Sunday, “said Peleteiro.

At that time they have commented to her if she was not going to go with claws and teeth. His response, between laughs, has been magnificent: “I go with garrias, teeth, knives, forks and everything.”

“I’m going for all of them. Despite not having an audience there is an incredible atmosphere and damn it, these are my first Games, I’m enjoying it and I’m very happy ”, she added with total sincerity.

The cheerful character and her vitality on the track, combined with the naturalness she has shown with RTVE, has represented many, who have not hesitated to applaud her attitude on social networks, turning the gymnast into a trending topic.

“It’s another level,” commented a tweeter. “Genia and figure, confirmed once more”, said another, while a third has even said that it is the “Goddess to whom I pray.”

These are some of the best messages they have dedicated to Peleteiro while waiting for him to achieve his first Olympic medal on Sunday.

