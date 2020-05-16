Ana Paula Siebert opened the closet of her first daughter with Roberto Justus this Friday (15). The model showed some details and pieces she bought for the girl. Among the clothes, the future mom showed a dress similar to Rafaella Justus and personalized sneakers. Know more!

Ana Paula Siebert showed some details of her daughter Vicky’s closet. Roberto Justus’s wife filmed some looks of the firstborn, such as dresses, blouses and custom shoes. “I’m here drooling in Vicky’s clothes! I’m going to show you some pieces, because it’s very cute,” said the artist who also wrote in the caption: “Very anxious”. Sharing the evolution of the belly on the web, the model is already in the 9th month of pregnancy and can give birth at any time. Check out more details!

Ana Paula Siebert shows daughter’s looks with girlie mood

Little Vicky is about to come into the world and already has a style defined by her mother. On video, Ana Paula Siebert filmed some details of her daughter’s closet and showed a smock, pink dress and more pieces. With a lot of frills, polka dots and minimalism, the girl’s clothes have a girlie footprint. “This is a gown! Imagine her in here! I know you will say that it is not comfortable, but there is no problem. Sometimes, it will come out really uncomfortable. It is part (laughs)”, he joked.

Ana Paula Siebert films her daughter’s dress just like Rafaella Justus

Ana Paula Siebert has the same looks for her daughter and younger sister, Rafaella Justus, the result of the union of Ticiane Pinheiro and Roberto Justus. “This one in white and blue, Vicky has and Rafa has an equal. Imagine how cute!”, She said. The Justus sisters’ common garment features ruffles on the sleeve and floral designs in white and blue.

Roberto Justus’ daughter has a custom shoe and a glam coat

Daughter of Roberto Justus, Vicky has some branded items in her wardrobe. The girl has a custom Nike sneaker. The white shoe has the girl’s name printed on the side. In addition, the heiress has an elegant quilted coat from the brand Tommy Hilfiger. “I will also like rose gold just like my mother (laughs)”, joked the presenter.

Ana Paula Siebert reports contractions and breathless voice in the final stretch

Ana Paula Siebert is feeling the body changes in preparation for childbirth. Roberto Justus’ wife has already revealed some discomfort. “I move around a bit and I already have to sit down or lie down. It’s bizarre! Because the contractions increase,” he confessed and, afterwards, he also reported a change in his voice: “Did you see how breathless I am? Crazy! Pregnant breathless”.

(by Ana Clara Xavier)

