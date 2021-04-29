Ana Patricia Gámez talks like never before about her divorce

Ana Patricia Gámez has the dream life she always wanted. She is married to a man she loves, with whom she formed a beautiful family with her children Giulietta Y Gael, and just decided to take a hiatus in his career to dedicate himself more to them. Although today everything is going well in her personal life, six years ago the former Nuestra Belleza Latina lived a different moment, and through tears she announced that she was divorcing her then husband, Fernando Gonzalez.

© @ anapatriciatvAna Patricia Gámez remembered the moments after her divorce

At 19, Ana Patricia and Fernando got married convinced that they were for each other. But in mid-2012, after six years of marriage, the couple went their separate ways. After living her mourning, she opened her heart in Despierta América, where she was a presenter to talk through tears about what was happening in the love environment.

Eight years passed from that day when Ana Patricia wished her ex-husband to find the woman who would make him happy and said goodbye to that love, reminding him that she loved him very much. However, there were comments that she had left him because she was now famous. A subject that had not spoken in public.

“In that aspect it was difficult, it was hard for me and it was perhaps a bit frustrating because they branded me for various things, they told me that I was simply ending that relationship because I had won, because now I was working on television,” he expressed on his podcast Sin Filter.

© @ anapatriciatvAna Patricia told how the comments about her divorce affected her

“This is totally false in that sense, the fact that one person ends up with another is not because now he is in a position or because he is now known, simply relationships end when love for the person you are with ends. ”, He said with more maturity.

“I got married at 19 years old and I can’t say that I regret it, because actually I got married consciously of what I was doing. I had a long way to go, I was about to go to university to study Business Administration in Sonora, but I decided to marry because I considered at that moment that he was the person I wanted to be with, with this person who lived here in the United States and that obviously involved me leaving Mexico, ”he said sincerely.

The divorce process

For most people, making the decision to separate from a loved one is not always easy. “When I was ready I didn’t think about it much, obviously for me it was a process of many months, of weighing my feelings, what I wanted to do, what could happen, what not,” she recalled. “One is always afraid of making those kinds of decisions because of what might happen and also the fear most of all was hurting that person,” he said when talking about his ex.

© @ anapatriciatv Today, the former beauty queen is happy with her family

Upon reaching a common decision, it was she who took the first legal step to separate. “In matters of paperwork I took the reins of the matter, I was the one who got a lawyer who helped me process the divorce, because he did tell me: ‘I can’t do that, I ask you to do it for me and at the moment I do it when I have to sign the papers, ‘and that’s how it was, ”he explained.