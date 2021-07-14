Ana Patricia Gámez shared that she was super bad and her son even ended up in the emergency room



Ana Patricia Gámez.

Photo: Latin Icons / Courtesy

Ana Patricia Gamez He shared that he was super bad and his son even ended up in the emergency room. Through her podcast ‘Sin Filter’, the beloved Mexican presenter related how her first month away from TV was like and, although she experienced incredible moments, also nightmare.

After her farewell to ‘Falling in love’, Anita made a first trip that she did not share even in networks. What was it about? Of business, seeing trends and different things for his new collection … Also He confessed that he dreams of having a bigger warehouse where you can even have a showroom for people to go and try on clothes.

Thereafter, He told that the trip to his beloved land of Mexico arrived, where was accompanied by her two children, Giulietta and Gael. The intention was not only to visit his family, but be in the first mourning year of his father, and celebrate the three years of his little.

But, not everything went as she expected and, although he did visit his father’s grave, and was at that time with his mother and sisters, something went wrong … He got sick! and not only her too Gael who ended up in the ER.

Once recovered, Ana Patricia explained the reason in her podcast. “I arrived with my children, and they know that when you go to your place of origin what you want is to eat … I arrived devastating everything, and it was super bad because two days later I got horrible sick“, He began explaining.

“We went for a walk to a magical town that is nearby, we rented a hotel, and as soon as we arrived it was a lot of heat, I I started to feel super bad, my belly swelled up like I was 7 or 8 months pregnant, inflated, hard, the fact is that I had a really bad time and lasted like that for several days. My frustration was so much, I spent a long time lying because I felt dizzy“, Anita continued counting.

The fact is that not only was she ill, but also Gael, who one day vomited up to 7 timesTherefore, on the advice of his mother and sister, decided to take him to the emergency room where they gave him an injection to cut the infection.

“I then took him to the pediatrician, and they told him that, like me, our organism is no longer used to water, to food, Gael lasted like this sick for a few days“… The good thing is that he got better just to enjoy his birthday.

Back in Miami, where the Martínez-Gámez family resides, Anita continued saying that andHe is trying to organize his company and give flight to those projects that until now he had postponed lack of time.

However, one of the problems he encounters is a lack of organization, since on the one hand his children are still on vacation and at home, and on the other hand, when he resigns from Univision, all his time is his.

But for now, until your children return to school at the end of August, Anita still has two vacation trips pending with her family: one to the Bahamas, to the beach, and another to North Carolina to the mountains..

“I have always said that in this life we ​​not only come to work, but to enjoy, because that is what it is about“, Said Ana Patricia in her podcast, where she also took the opportunity to clarify that will not leave social networks, which will continue to share videos and photos, but with more peace of mind.

