Ana Patricia Gámez remembers her father a year after his departure

In order to Ana Patricia Gamez there are wounds that will never heal, like the departure of his father, Mr. Juan Francisco Gámez . Despite the pain that this represents, the television presenter has little by little managed to get ahead thanks to the support of her family and her closest friends. On the occasion of her father’s first mourning anniversary, Ana traveled to her native Sonora, in northern Mexico, to be with her loved ones on this significant date.

© @ anapatriciatv On June 28, 2020, Ana Patricia announced that her father had passed away, after years of fighting cancer

Ana Patricia, who recently left the ownership of the Enamorándonos USA program, did not travel alone, but accompanied by her children, Giulietta and Gael. This trip was most moving, as the children had the opportunity to live with their mother’s family after the pandemic, in addition to visiting their grandfather’s grave. In her social networks, the businesswoman also gave a glimpse of this special trip.

© @ anapatriciatvGiulietta and Gael at the airport waiting to leave for Mexico to see their maternal family

In his Instagram profile, where he has more than two million followers, he showed the place where his father’s remains rest, accompanied by the following message: “It was 1 year after his departure 🕊You have seen me share beautiful memories with my Father, Today on his first mourning anniversary I share his last resting place ❤️ ”.

© @ anapatriciatvAna Patricia visited the place where her father’s remains rest