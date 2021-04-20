Ana Patricia Gámez: Possible candidates for her position in ‘Falling in love’

Ana Patricia Gamez gave up ‘Falling in love’. So he surprised us just a week ago, and left us with a question wondering: what will happen now? …

Although Anita will not leave the UniMás reality show tomorrow, but rathern June, when the second season ends, a replacement is needed, a possible candidate for his position in ‘Falling in love’.

But who? We wrote to Univision to have an official information, however, they told us that at the moment they only know what everyone else: that Ana Patricia is leaving in June.

We gave ourselves the task of investigating and, extra official way, we can share some of the names of the celebrities that would be under the magnifying glass of the executives both Soho Producciones and Univision.

-MIGBELIS CASTELLANOS:

Migbelis Castellanos and Rafael Araneda. Photo: Univision

Migbelis Castellanos already belongs to the show and makes his appearances with Roberto Hernández. In fact, the winner of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ 2018 and current reporter of ‘Sal y Pimienta’, had the task of replacing Ana Patricia in driving, one day that the beloved Mexican took off.

As it did? Taste?… There was not such a great opportunity to see his performance because, Araneda conducted most of the show and there were very few appearances by CastellanosYes, he was physically by his side, but he had almost no opportunity to speak.

CLARISSA MOLINA:

Clarissa Molina. Photo: Univision

The name of Clarissa Molina would also have been another of those who would have been proposed to replace Ana Patricia. But unlike Migbelis, Clari has a very busy work schedule ahead of her. In addition to his daily participation in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, and conducting the Sovereign Awards in the Dominican Republic, He has several film projects ahead of him in both Spanish and English. And possibly a series for Netflix.

ALYEDA ORTIZ:

Aleyda Ortiz. Photo: Mezcalent

Aleyda Ortiz, would have been one of the most recent proposals within the decision committee. Her charisma, her development within ‘Mira Quien Baila All Stars’, and the affection of the public that was reflected in the votes that made her winner of the reality show as ‘the favorite of the public’, was a clear sign that she would be a good choice. The beloved Puerto Rican right now is hosting a local Miami show called ‘News Café’, and we see her in the ‘Gangas and Deals’ segments within ‘Despierta América’.

KIARA LIZ ORTEGA:

Kiara Liz Ortega. Photo: Latino Leaders

Kiara Liz, who we see in the photo right in Pietro’s bar from ‘Falling in love’, was the winner of the 2020 season of ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’, and swept the public vote, something that at the time aroused quite controversial, because her dance level was not compared to that of her peers, however the love of her people made her a winner.

Already much more mature, surprising in its development, we saw her in this new season as the co-host backstage with Toni Costa. Her charisma and a clear sign that she had taken the pandemic to prepare even more to be in front of the cameras, would make her a good candidate to replace Ana Patricia.

The only drawback that could occur with Kiara Liz, is that just signed a contract to star in the movie ‘Billionaire Without Love’ scored by Gustavo Bolívar.

ANA BRENDA CONTRERAS:

Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda. Photo: Univision.

The formula of Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda in ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’ has already been tested. The actress is currently quite committed to Univision, in fact she is the spokesperson for the new digital venture, ‘Prende TV‘.

And as we have just informed you, she got off the Netflix series ‘Pálpito’, because the recording, which will be made in Colombia, was delayed by the pandemic and she could no longer continue. Why? Because apparently he has another project about which he has not given any information. Is it because it’s about ‘Falling in love?

What could be the downside here? … Araneda would not have been one of the favorite teammates for Ana BrendaIn fact, he would have complained in the production about the somewhat old way of driving the Chilean and the little chemistry between them. Sure, none of this has ever been confirmed.

THE INCOGNITE CANDIDATE:

Yes, they would also be watching the possibility of a partner for Rafa perhaps not so well known, and even a possible former participant of the reality showEither because he found love, got married, or is simply no longer on the show.

