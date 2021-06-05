Ana Patricia Gámez celebrates her wedding anniversary

Ana Patricia Gámez’s heart is celebrating! And it is that this week, the TV presenter celebrates her seventh wedding anniversary with Luis Carlos Martinez, the man who is not only the father of his children, but his life partner and best friend. La Mexicana wanted to celebrate this special date with all her followers and through photos and memories she relived the great day on which both swore eternal love.

In seven years many beautiful and interesting things have happened for the marriage. However, the two most important were the birth of their children Giulietta Y Gael, two little ones that complete this beautiful family.