Ana Patricia Gámez announced her retirement from television

Ana Patricia Gámez surprised all her fans by announcing that she will soon retire from television temporarily to focus on her role as a mother. The star broke the news on a recent broadcast of the television show “Falling in love.”

“As a mother, I have decided to take a break in my professional career to dedicate myself to being a mother 24/7 because my children’s childhood is going to advance, they are going to grow up and I want to be with them in those moments,” said Gámez.

The famous interpreter continued to mention: “This is not goodbye, perhaps it is a see you soon, I don’t know if near or far.

Ana Patricia Gámez will say goodbye to television in June after ending the season of “Enamorándonos” that is currently on the air through the screens of UniMás.

Spanish-speaking audiences have enjoyed Gámez’s talent as a television presenter over the last few years in the television production of UniMás, Univision’s affiliate network.

The charismatic Mexican rose to fame after being crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2010. Since then, she has been part of important Univision television shows over approximately ten years.

Television industry personalities reacted to Ana Patricia Gámez’s temporary retirement from the television industry

Great Spanish-speaking stars spoke through the Instagram platform to express their good wishes to Ana Patricia Gámez after the news of her temporary retirement from television was released.

“How brave my Anita… Life shakes us and makes us reflect on how quickly life is going. You are a mop, go and enjoy your children that we will wait for you with much love when you are ready to return, ”said Karina Banda, reporter for the Univision show ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

“I love you, I admire you and having met you, the most important thing you have taught me is to always decide for the family. I will never forget it, my Ana. Between now and June you will see me more intense than ever invading your dressing room ”, wrote Migbelis Castellanos, winner of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ in 2018.

“To be successful is to be happy. My dear Ana, when you are sure of what you want, it is very difficult to be wrong. God bless you always, warrior, entrepreneur, mother and extraordinary woman. I love you ”, mentioned Lourdes Stephen, host of ‘Sal y Pimienta’ on Univision.

“How brave you are mana! I love you very much. You are blessed by God, you will always be fine. Enjoy your little ones, nothing is more important than them. I send you a hug. Tqm. Be happy! ”Said Francisca Lachapel, host of Univision’s ‘Despierta América’.

“I am with you Anita, time passes and does not return. The most important thing in life are our children. I applaud you. God bless you always, ”explained the Puerto Rican actress Zuleyka Rivera.

Ana Patricia Gámez: How many children do you have?

Ana Patricia Gámez is the mother of two children, the result of her consolidated marriage to the Mexican businessman Luis Carlos Martínez.

Giulietta is the name of the first-born of the couple who was born in excellent health in May 2015.

In July 2018, Gámez and Martínez became the parents of a little boy named Gael Leonardo.

