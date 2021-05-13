Ana Patricia Gámez and the incredible party for her daughter

Ana Patricia Gámez is amazed at how quickly time passes when there is so much love and joy involved. And it is that, although she cannot believe it herself, six years have passed since her debut as a mother. It was in May 2015 when he received the stork for the first time and, upon meeting his daughter Giulietta, made her dream of being a mother come true.

To celebrate the girl’s life and see her always smile, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina organized a big party for her daughter in a playground where Giulietta had a great time.