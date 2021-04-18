Ana Pastor’s zasca to Rocío Monasterio after the sit-in in ‘El Target’

Ana Pastor in ‘The Goal’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

The program El Objective de laSexta has begun with interviews with the candidates for the Madrid elections on May 4. For this Sunday, the format led by the journalist Ana Pastor had already been announcing all week that they had the presence of the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, and that of Más Madrid, Mónica García.

However, the journalist has started the format with an advertisement: the sit-in of one of the guests.

“Vox has informed us that he will not be here tonight. An interview that was, in addition to being announced throughout the week on laSexta, was proposed, accepted, scheduled and as we say, announced ”, highlighted Pastor.

“Vox has decided that Rocío Monasterio does not have to answer questions that she had promised to answer,” she continued.

″ The cowardly far-right? ”, The journalist has launched. “These are the data and hers are the conclusions,” commented the journalist before beginning the interview with Mónica García, who did attend the program.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

This Ana Pastor t-shirt in ‘El Intermedio’ is all the rage: the website where they are sold collapses

Almeida’s statement about Toni Cantó that has left Ana Pastor stunned

Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez, ‘hunted’ in this unusual image before the Cup final

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.