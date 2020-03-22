Ana Pastor with Newtral prepares a documentary series about the Spanish Royal House

Coinciding with one of the most complicated moments for the Spanish Royal House after the decision of King Felipe VI to renounce the inheritance of Don Carlos I that corresponds to him when it was revealed that he was a beneficiary of the foundation through which Juan Carlos de Borbón received 100 million euros from Saudi Arabia, and after also withdrawing from his father the assignment he received as King Emeritus, Newtral and Exile Content have announced the production of ‘A Royal Family’, a new documentary series focused on narrating the history of the Spanish monarchy.

Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz

This new project becomes the first international production on and in the Spanish Royal House The recent history of the crown will be told, focusing on the succession and reign of Juan Carlos I. He is the protagonist of the first chapter of this non-fiction documentary series that has been built from unpublished images and documents, the historical archive and the testimony of dozens of journalists, writers, historians, collaborators and faces close to the Spanish monarchy. Countless different voices with which the producer of Ana Pastor will try to make a faithful portrait of what life is like for our monarchs.

“It is the first time that an international production portrays one of the best known families in the world whose history has not yet been told in this way.: the scandals, the relationship between the different members of the Spanish monarchy, the role they have played on the political board within Spain and abroad in recent decades, “says Ana Pastor, in a statement released by Newtral. The presenter of ‘ The objective ‘of laSexta highlights that in addition “the series is even more relevant and topical after the decision of King Felipe VI to renounce his inheritance and withdraw the economic allocation from his father Juan Carlos I. “For his part, Daniel Eilemberg, president of Exile content, is clear that” there is great interest and appetite at this time for high-quality documentary series, as well as in history recent of the Spanish Crown “.

Second collaboration

Is It will be the second time that Newtral and Exile Content, a film and television film studio based in Los Angeles and Mexico, join as both will also produce together ‘A Real Dream’, a documentary series about the creation and first season of the Real Madrid women’s soccer team. On this union, Eilemberg highlights: “This second collaboration with our Newtral partners combines journalism from high quality that characterizes Ana and her team, and the highest production values, with a story never before told in this way for a global audience. “

