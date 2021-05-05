Ana Parra from EXATLON: Her hot photos on Instagram

Telemundo Ana Parra is part of Team Contendientes.

The fifth season of Exatlon Estados is underway, and although there are warriors from previous installments giving their all in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, where the competition takes place, there are new faces that have already become emblems, leaving evidence of his sporting spirit and strategy to score points and achieve glory.

Ana Parra: The strongest contender

There is no doubt that one of the new Exatlon United States participants that has made an impact on the competition is Ana Parra, the young participant of Team Contendientes is leaving an indelible mark in the sporting struggle, turning her past into master classes where it is clear That Parra did not come to the Dominican Republic to play, but to achieve glory, not in vain to this day she remains one of the strongest women not only of the Contestants, but of all the fierce competition.

This beautiful and talented Colombian, who resides in Boston, Ma. She is 25 years old and in addition to looking like a runway model, she is also a civil engineer. She is happily married and in parallel to her professional discipline, Parra has also served as a model with great success. Her taste for sports since she was little, led her to join the Colombian Basketball team and today, she is one of the strongest warriors in Exatlon United States.

Ana Parra’s success in Exatlon United States has led her to win different awards for her performance several times, very frequently becoming the fastest woman of the day and being, to this day, one of the hopes of the blue team.

Ana parra: An athlete who draws sighs

But worth noting is not only Ana’s physical prowess, but her beauty that has drawn sighs and unleashes the madness of the entire Exatlon United States audience, who have even created different fan clubs that follow every step of the girl. “Come on, beautiful Anita, continue with those spirits, go ahead giving everything for the blue ones, you are a warrior 💙💙💙🙌” The followers assure in social networks, others do not pay attention to simply highlighting their attributes, this user wrote: “Bellaaaaa” And definitely Is right!

That is why here we decided to choose some of the hottest photos of Ana Parra on Instagram to share with you:

Here the beautiful Ana is seen enjoying the sun with a beautiful white swimsuit, “Always beautiful my queen anita 😍😍😍” her followers write to her.

The legend of this shocking image reads “” NO CAPTION NEEDED “and boy are they right, here the Ex-athlete appears in a chair very lightly dressed and with a shocking tan, showing her excellent physical figure that he keeps exercising a lot and eating a very clean and healthy diet.

This beautiful photo, where curiously the girl wears a swimsuit with the two colors of the Exatlon United States teams (Famous and Contestants), was accompanied by a forceful message: “The back view helps me to remember who I am, the look at front where I’m going ”.

A more sober image but that also makes her more colorful side clear, wearing that beautiful flower dress and inviting her followers to let nothing steal the color of their lives.

Here Ana is seen lounging in a blue swimsuit, perhaps a harbinger of the color she would wear in the fiercest competition on the planet.

Either way, Ana Parra looks spectacular!

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories