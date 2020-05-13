Ana Obregón’s sisters travel to Barcelona to wrap her



























































































There is nothing and nobody that can comfort the great pain that is past Ana Obregón after the loss of his son Álex Lequio, at the age of 27, after a long battle with cancer. The actress and artist is in Barcelona, ​​where the young man was hospitalized. Ana is not alone in these difficult times, as she has the support of his sisters, Celia and Amalia, who have never hesitated to travel from Madrid to Barcelona to wrap up his sister in these difficult moments.

Celia and Amalia are in Barcelona to be with Ana Obregón

Although there is no consolation for a mother who has just lost her only child, having her sisters by her side is a great support for Ana Obregón. Especially considering the situation in which the country is in the face of the coronavirus health emergency. And it is that at the moment it is very difficult to have the support of yours due to the mobility restrictions that the Government has imposed after decreeing the State of Alarm on March 14. Still, there are exceptions that allow you to travel. For this reason, the sisters of Ana Obregón, who knew the delicate situation of the young man, have not hesitated for a moment to travel to Barcelona to clothe their sister before the strong blow that life has just given her. In addition, it is a very complicated decision, since in addition his sisters have had to leave their parents, Ana María and Antonio, in Madrid, who are in their care also due to the delicate state of health that their parents also have. Despite this, Amalia and Celia have made the decision to travel to Barcelona and be able to be with their sister when they receive the news of the death of their son, Álex Lequio.



The actress has always shown to be close to her family

Ana Obregón’s relationship with her sisters has always been excellent. They have been nails and flesh and having them now is a relief in the pain that is happening. At the same time, she has also always been very close to her nieces, who have also maintained a very good relationship with her cousin, Álex Lequio. This tragic news supposes a hard blow for the whole family, since in addition they will not be able to say goodbye to Álex Lequio due to the health emergency in which we find ourselves. This means that Ana Obregón will have to face with a maximum of two more people, one will obviously be his father, Alessandro Lequio, at the burial of his son. This means that her two sisters will not be able to support her in the difficult moment that means saying goodbye to a son. Although Ana Obregón will not be able to have the support of her family at that time, she is receiving, from a distance, the affection of all her family, friends and colleagues. Many famous faces have wanted to say goodbye to Álex Lequio and also send a message of condolences and encouragement to the actress, who is suffering one of the worst episodes of her life.



Ana and her sisters, also very concerned about their parents

For Celia and Amalia, making the decision to travel to Barcelona has also been a host of unknowns. Traveling to Barcelona has left his parents alone in Madrid. It should be remembered that in recent months Ana Obregón has also shown concern about the state of her parents’ health, since they are very delicate. We do not know if Álex Lequio’s grandparents know about the death of their grandson, but if this is the case, this will be a serious blow to them, since no one could imagine this end after more than two years of fighting cancer. With this trip, Celia and Amalia show again how proud they are of their sister, Ana, and of the good relationship they have. In addition, it should be remembered that whenever possible the entire family has gathered for the celebrations. Although now there is little left to celebrate, because it will be difficult to smile again after this tragic news that no one imagined. A hard blow that will cost Ana Obregón a long time to face.

