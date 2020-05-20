Álex Lequio passed away a few days ago and his aunt, Amalia García Obregón tells how her sister Ana is living it.

The sister of the presenter and biologist Ana Obregón has spoken for the first time after dismissing her nephew Álex Lequio at the age of 27.

Ana already said on her Instagram that her life had been extinguished with the departure of her son and now Amalia has responded to fellow press while shopping at an establishment.

Losing a child as in the case of Ana Obregón must be something so extremely painful that, as her sister says, there are no words to describe it. However, the constant support of her closest people surrounds her and that should make Ana have fewer things on her mind and have the space to live her clothed mourning.

the television collaborator Alessandro LequioAmalia has not hesitated for a minute to affirm that he is also present and that, of course, he leans on Ana and she on him: “Yes, they are going through all this pain together.”“data-reactid =” 44 “> When journalists have asked about Álex’s father, television collaborator Alessandro Lequio, Amalia has not hesitated for a minute to affirm that he is also present and, of course, relies on Ana and her in it: “Yes, they are going through all this pain together.”

In the mortuary we could see Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio arriving together in a taxi, covering their faces before the photographers and wearing a mask and gloves. Ana collapsed and leaned on Aless who, without strength, supported her in these horrible moments.

They have always remained united on a parental level and they have been an example to follow not only during Álex’s 27 years but, and especially, during lhe final two years in which he was diagnosed with the cancer that has taken his life. “data-reactid =” 46 “> Despite their separation years ago, both Ana and Alessandro have shown that the first thing was their son. They have always remained united on a parental level and have been an example to follow not only during the 27 years of Álex but, especially, during the final two years in which he was diagnosed with the cancer that has taken his life.

As Amalia García Obregón rightly says, the most important thing in these moments is that the family and loved ones remain well united to try to cope with this premature goodbye to which was, without a doubt, the great love of the life of Ana and Alessandro.

