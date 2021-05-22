Ana Obregón’s mother dies at 95

This saturday, ha the mother of Ana García Obregón passed away at 95 years of age, as confirmed by Hola magazine. The family would have gone through difficult times with his hospital admission last April.

For the actress, this bump was “a back to hell recalling the last months I spent there watching my child suffer, “as she herself confessed on her social networks.

However, I got get over this bump and return home, something that Ana Obregón herself celebrated on social networks with an emotional video with her father, with whom she had had a love story of almost 67 years.

“Welcome home, Mom! Today is the first day in a year that I do not cry from anger, or from pain, or from sadness. Today tears of emotion come to my eyes not only because you are back at home, Mom (you are a champion), but also because of that infinite love of almost 67 years that exists between you and Dad, “declared Ana Obregón.

“Mom, know that I hold your hands very tightly because I need you by my side longer“he wrote on Instagram during admission.

Just one week after the first anniversary of Aless Lequio’s death, Ana Obregón faces another blow of life having to fire her mother.