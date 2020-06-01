Ana Obregón has gathered some strength after the very hard loss she suffered a few weeks ago with her son Álex, who died prematurely at just 27 years old. “My life was extinguished,” he said moments after his death was announced, and now he has written a heartbreaking letter in which he thanks the displays of affection in these hard moments and expresses to his little one all the love that has accumulated in his heart since before he was born.

In its text, desolate passages can be observed, with a mother trying live with a smile even though a fundamental part is gone sooner than expected, with a woman who has been the fundamental support during the two years that Álex has faced the disease whose name is frightening to name and which so many people suffer from today.

See this post on Instagram My dear Son, I know that you have never liked me to speak about you publicly, forgive me, my heart asks me and now that I have a little strength I had to thank the hundreds of thousands of messages of love and admiration for you. Your first words were: “me alone” before mom and dad. And you alone have wanted to live a discreet life, without protagonists despite your famous parents. You have earned the love of everyone who knew you; first at school, then at the University with the scholarship you obtained to study in the United States that culminated in your return to Spain creating a successful company at the age of 24. Until one day the word “cancer” appeared in our lives. You have bravely fought two years against this damn disease with a smile, collaborating with foundations, helping and encouraging with your sense of humor to all those who also suffered from it. You became his example. Too noble, generous, supportive, unique and great to fit in this world. My warrior of the eternal smile despite the pain, months of hospitalization, and suffering. It has been an honor for me to be by your side in this relentless battle, but also seeing you suffer without a complaint has been the cruellest life lesson that a mother can bear. Your trip has broken the heart of the whole of Spain because in life you have shone YOUR LONE as you used to say as a child. Now you shine in eternity illuminating us forever. I know that from up there you want to thank so many thousands of unexpected messages of love and admiration for you but that will help you on your long journey. What can I tell you son? That you were / are my life and now there is nothing. That losing a child is dying and having the obligation to live. And you wanted to live, get married someday and have 5 children. Many nights in the hospital we asked God to heal you together and he ignored us. Now I just ask that I can hug you again very soon because I miss you unbearably. My Aless, it has been and is a real privilege to be your mother. I love you forever and forever. Eternally. Mom #Thank you 💔 A shared post by Ana_Obregon Oficial (@ana_obregon_oficial) on May 30, 2020 at 8:53 PDT

Álex became an example, for his struggle, for his desire to live and for the exemplary solidarity with which he supported and gave to all those who, like him, face cancer daily. This is how Ana reveals it with pride, describing him as a man “too big to fit in this world”. However, other phrases like “Seeing you suffer without a complaint has been the cruelest life lesson a mother can bear“,” you were and you are my life and now there is nothing, that to lose a child is to die and have the obligation to live “or”I ask God that I can hug you again very soon because I miss you unbearably“They are the ones that make hair stand on end and lead to wondering why a disease ends so many lives without doing anything.

Ana Obregón’s full letter on Instagram:

My dear son,

I know that you have never liked that I speak about you publicly, forgive me, my heart asks and now that I have a little strength I had to thank the hundreds of thousands of messages of love and admiration for you. Your first words were ‘me alone’ before mom and dad. And you alone have wanted to live a discreet life, without protagonists despite your famous parents.

You have earned the love of everyone who knew you; first at school, then at university with the scholarship you obtained to study in the United States, which culminated in your return to Spain creating a successful company at the age of 24.

Until one day the word ‘cancer’ appeared in our lives. You have bravely fought two years against this damn disease with a smile, collaborating with foundations, helping and encouraging with your sense of humor to all those who also suffered from it. You became his example. Too noble, generous supportive, unique and great to fit in this world.

My warrior of the eternal smile despite the pain, months of hospitalization and suffering. It has been an honor for me to be by your side in this relentless battle, but also seeing you suffer without a complaint has been the cruellest life lesson that a mother can bear.

Your trip has broken the heart of all of Spain because in life you have shone on your own, as you said when you were little. Now you shine in eternity illuminating us forever. I know that from up there you want to thank so many thousands of messages of love and admiration unexpected for you but that will help you on your long journey. What can I tell you, son? That you were and are my life and now there is nothing. That losing a child is dying and having the obligation to live. And you wanted to live, get married someday and have five children. Many nights in the hospital we asked God to heal you together and he ignored us.

Now I just ask that I can hug you again very soon because I miss you unbearably. My Aless, it has been and is a real privilege to be your mother.

I love you, always and forever. Eternally. Mother. #Thank you