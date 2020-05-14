“My life was extinguished”, Spanish actress and presenter Ana Obregón wrote today through her social networks after the death yesterday in a hospital in Barcelona (northeast Spain) of her son Aless Lequio, at age 27, after two years of fighting cancer .

Ana Obregón’s message, along with a photograph in which she appears with her son, She has received countless displays of comfort, encouragement, and support.

The presenter always confessed her desire to be a mother and with the arrival of Aless, son of Alessandro Lequio, he saw his dream come true.

Ana Obregón and her son had a close and trusting relationship. On more than one occasion he commented that his parents were his best friends and the actress did not miss an opportunity to comment on how “proud” she felt of her son for his good grades and his way of being.

When he graduated in the United States, he commented in the magazine Hello !: “Seeing a man in his toga and with his diploma, made of the little boy with curly hair, always so responsible and so good, that he never gave me any war, has brought me infinite memories that are indelible.”

Despite the riff rafes of the past between Antonia dell Atte -ex-wife of Alessandro Lequio- and Ana Obregón, the Italian model showed her sad regret, on social networks, for the unexpected goodbye of Aless Lequio where Along with an image of the Virgin of Fatima, he sent his condolences to his parents.

“Mother of all mothers,” he says. you welcome Alex brother of my son Clemente in your arms! And do not abandon us, especially your mother Ana and your father Alessandro … Heaven is lead now, how much Pain and how many sorrows and sufferings, it will never abandon you and it will protect you where you will be .. Rest in Peace, beautiful Alex ”.

On his Instagram account, his older brother Clemente, the result of the marriage between Antonia dell Atte and Alessandro Lequio, showed a photograph of a meeting between his father, his brother, and Ana Obregón to which he adds a warm message in which he expresses the tremendous pain he feels for the loss of his brother.

“’Breathe deep. Enjoy life. Some of you take it for granted ‘. This was his last message. I love you Alex, an immense pain that in very small part is alleviated with the thought that you are no longer suffering. One day we will see each other again and we will be able to enjoy all the time lost and badly spent, “he wrote.

Aless’s bond with his cousin Celia has always been great. It is to her that he dedicated, four weeks ago, his last message on the networks: “On and on, through eternity, we will shine together #fight #fight #fight” (Until eternity we will shine together #fight #fight #fight ) “.

The two young men grew up together and just yesterday she manifested upon hearing the news all her pain, while describing her future plans and adventures with her cousin.

“I have never felt so much pain. There will never ever be anyone like you. I have never seen someone fight so hard to live. My little brother, my soulmate, my accomplice and my partner. It’s weird, you just left but I feel your energy with me as if you were sitting next to me like all those Fridays at your house “(…), he added.

See this post on Instagram I have never felt so much pain. There will never ever be anyone like you. I have never seen someone fight so hard to live. My little brother, my soulmate, my accomplice and my partner. It's weird, you just left but I feel your energy with me as if you were sitting next to me like all those Fridays at your house. You have left too soon, we had many dreams and plans to make. Eternal 27 and eternal you, because your footprint has been forever marked on all the people who knew you. My partner for overcoming, battles, adventures, conversations about philosophy, history, economy, love, god, life … How I liked to argue with you, argue and get us out of our boxes and out of our comfort zones. From laughing until we cry and from crying together until we fall asleep. Our jams sessions, improvising, me with the guitar singing and you rapping as if we were rockstars. We always dance at our own rhythm, outside the system and we will continue to do so, because your energy gives me strength and wherever you are, I know that you will accompany me to do everything we had planned. I wanted to thank you for all the memories I have, there is not one of them that I think about and can't stop smiling (sometimes I even start to laugh alone and people look at me strangely). You are the greatest and now you are also eternal. On and on, through eternity we will shine. Bros until the world blows, smiling, like we always do. I love you forever.

