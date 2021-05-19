Ana Obregón remembers her son on his first death anniversary

Mother and son had a phrase like war, after a difficult day. They said to themselves, “That’s it”, words that were repeated daily: “After the first chemo I told him and I started crying and he said, ‘Look, mom, don’t act out.’ In that same conversation, Obregón highlighted the integrity of his son, who had undergone all kinds of complex treatments. “That my son has not complained at any time. Provided with a sense of humor. My son has given me a life lesson ”.

After an intense two-year fight against cancer, Álex Lecquio died on May 13, 2020 in a clinic in Barcelona, ​​where he had been hospitalized for weeks receiving a new treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma.

Ask for respect for your pain

In another publication on her social networks, the television presenter asked the media to respect the moment she is going through, because unfortunately there are those who have taken advantage of her situation to take pictures in each of her visits to the cemetery where the your son’s remains.

“Today I only have the strength to THANK everyone from the bottom of my heart for the affection and love that you have shown me throughout this year of mourning for my son. I WILL NEVER FORGET . THANK YOU ❤️ I can’t say the same about the Paparazzi who have harassed me for a year, every day, when I go to see my son at the cemetery, which is the only way out I have made from home in my one-year retreat ”.