“data-reactid =” 25 “> In the same way, Álex’s father, the collaborator of television programs Alessandro Lequio, has used his Twitter account to publicly say goodbye to his son, who was only 27 years old, while he emphasized the gratitude and “honor” he feels for the good fortune of having been his father. “Remember that you are and will always be my light and my center. Until the last bullet. Being your father has been the greatest honor. May God bless you, Alex, “he dedicated.

“For Alex, it is difficult for me to talk about him in the past, I met him when he was a baby, I have seen him grow up and for me he was a very special boy. Today my dear Ana will be devastated, because she has lost what she wanted most in this world , which is his son, his only son and that has to be very hard. So let me send you all my love from here today, “said Ramón García at the start of his evening program on the regional channel of Castilla La Mancha.