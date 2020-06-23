On May 13, 2020 Álex Lequio died and, since that day, his mother Ana Obregón has never been the same. Since that day he has written several public letters from his Instagram account in which shows her love for him and the terrible pain she feels after his loss. On June 23, he would be 28 years old and Obregón has not missed the opportunity to congratulate him through the social network by publishing a reel of photos of different birthdays.

Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lecquio with Álex Lequio on their first birthday

« Today, 28 years ago, of my favorite photo a few days after your birth. You arrived the most magical night of the year and you gave me a meaning for this life that I had not found until then, » Ana Obregón begins by publishing, adding: « I have the honor of being your mother, of having seen you grow, play, study, laugh, improve yourself, mature, work, shine, love, give, suffer, cry and fight to the end like a gladiator. Your favorite movie ».

The actress and presenter continues the congratulations by expressing: « It has filled me with pride to see you blow out the candles on your birthday cake for 27 years. Today the sky will be lit with 28 huge candles like you And when I blow them I am sure that you will hear the infinite applause from many people who love you and others who admire you because your footprints have made us all be better people. «

« The eternity of your absence »

This emotional and heartbreaking message from a mother to her son ends by wishing her « many congratulations » and confesses: « You don’t know how it hurts not to be by your side and the eternity of your absence ». « I love you forever and forever, » says Ana Obregón on this hard day that she has gathered strength to congratulate Aless Lequio on her first birthday without him.