Ana ObregónandAlessandro Lequiothey have left Barcelona after the death of their son,Aless, Wednesday, as a result of cancer that was diagnosed two years ago. The body of the young man remained yesterday in the mortuary of Sancho de Ávila until his transfer to Madrid to be buried.

Completely devastated, the parents left the apartments in which they had been staying during their stay in Barcelona in the morning and in which they had not separated from their son, admitted to this last stretch of the disease at the Quirón clinic. Cabizbaja and with a broken voice of pain, Ana Obregón thanked the journalists’ expressions of affection and condolences.

The death of Aless Lequio has moved many people who, although they did not know the young businessman personally, they felt him to be the closest person. Thus, a lady wanted to approach the actress’s car to offer her condolences and show her affection. While Ana García Obregón shared a message on Instagram that simply said “My life went out”, Alessandro Lequio wrote on Twitter: “I will take you out of the woods, but while remembering that you are and will always be my lighthouse and center. Until end. It has been a great honor to be your father. God bless you. “

The last couple of the young man,Carolina Monk, He has rescued on Instagram some photos of the couple on their trips to publicly say goodbye to him.

“My pretty boy, my baby baby, my love, my light, my Puchum, my EVERYTHING. For me you will always have won the battle against the strongest and the most fighter”, the designer began writing, adding: “You have given us a life lesson to all those around you, for everything you wasted: strength, happiness, love, sense of humor, charisma, intelligence, wisdom, knowing how to be, friend of your friends and best of all, you are and will be the best boyfriend anyone could wish for. “

A message where he makes clear everything that has made him live in these years of relationship: “Thank you with all my heart for these almost two years with you, the best years of my life. I give millions of thanks to life and to you for giving me the opportunity to meet you and share every moment since then. Our sunrises in Vivood, the walks in Santorini, the icy baths in Lapland and our sunsets in Es Vedra. I have so many memories together and they all make me cry with laughter or happiness. talk like little children, take care of ourselves, love each other, love us unconditionally and support each other “. And he adds: “Until a damn May 13 cut short your life and, consequently, that of all of us who loved you. All our plans for the future ended at that moment. But deep down I know that you are here with me, I know I feel very close to you and I know that we will always be together. “

.